Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SLHG stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

