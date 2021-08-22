SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.58. Approximately 8,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

