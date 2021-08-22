Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.54.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SOT.UN opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.