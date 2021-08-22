Smart Share Global (EM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

