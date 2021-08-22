Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.57. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

NYSE SNA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.53. The stock had a trading volume of 240,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,754. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.88. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

