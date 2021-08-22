Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $46.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

