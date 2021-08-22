Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

