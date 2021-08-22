Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

