SONO Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,290.40 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. SONO has a market cap of $12,290.40 and $24.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,180.02 or 1.00036324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.02 or 0.00968265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.88 or 0.00485895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00364943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

