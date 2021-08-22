Sora Validator Token (VAL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $154,234.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $267,636.45 and approximately $154,234.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.40 or 0.99979704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,339 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

