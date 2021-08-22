Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 362,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 60.26. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

