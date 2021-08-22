Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $120.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.06 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

