Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.97. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

