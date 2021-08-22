Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

