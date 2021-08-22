Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

