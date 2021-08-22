SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

