SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $$31.26 during trading hours on Friday. 1,748,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,508. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28.

