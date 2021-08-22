SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

