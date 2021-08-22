SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,015,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $50.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

