Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $40.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 417,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

