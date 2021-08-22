Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

