Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. 1,215,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

