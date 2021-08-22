SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

SPX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

