SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,326 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

BDEC stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29.

