SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,140 Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of REML opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

