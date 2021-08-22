SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $220,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $362.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

