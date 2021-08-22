SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.