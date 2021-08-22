SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

