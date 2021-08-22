SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of PMAR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.