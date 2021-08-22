SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,720 shares of company stock valued at $33,313,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $682.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

