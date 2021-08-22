SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th.

SSP Group stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

