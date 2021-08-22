STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $47.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.