StakedZEN (STZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,299.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $73.24 or 0.00150274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $8,299.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00133558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00159153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.45 or 1.00095527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00918853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.28 or 0.06601047 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.