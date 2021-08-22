State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $4,973,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

