State of Michigan Retirement System Has $987,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

