State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

