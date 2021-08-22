State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

