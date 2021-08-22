State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

