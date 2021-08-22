State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of State Street worth $97,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.09 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.