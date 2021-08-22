Stealth (XST) Market Cap Hits $3.78 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,625,884 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

