Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Macy’s (NYSE:M) Board

Macy’s (NYSE:M) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

