STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

