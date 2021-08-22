StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 391 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

