StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

