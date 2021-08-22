StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 984 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $22,808,000.

BATS USMV opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

