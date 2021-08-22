Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.