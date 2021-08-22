Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $91,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.