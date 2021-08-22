Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $116.02 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $116,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 155,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

