Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 348,489 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 348,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $103,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SU opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.64%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

