Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,407 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $100,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $179.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.